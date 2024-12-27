TASILA LUNGU FAILS TO STOP FORFEITURE OF K8.8 MILLION FARM



December 26, 2024



Former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila Lungu, has lost her bid to secure an injunction on the forfeiture of her Sinda farm, valued at K8.8 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court ruled that Tasila failed to provide special circumstances to warrant a stay of execution, pending the determination of her appeal in the Court of Appeal.





The court also determined that Tasila’s appeal has no prospects of success. This ruling comes after Tasila’s application to halt the seizure of her farm, which was deemed to be proceeds of crime.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court had initially ordered the forfeiture of the farm on September 17, 2024, citing that Tasila’s income between June 2015 and August 2021 was only K154,200, a significant disparity compared to the farm’s value of over K8.8 million.





Tasila’s appeal was denied by Judges Susan Wanjelani, Pixie Yangailo, and Vincent Siloka, who stated that her case lacked merit.

The court’s decision underscores the government’s efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability in property ownership. The farm’s forfeiture is a significant victory in Zambia’s fight against economic crimes.