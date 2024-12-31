‘Tasila Lungu is an attention-seeker’ – DEC

‘Tasila is an attention-seeker’ – DEC
THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has dismissed claims that Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu informed the commission about her medical leave which led to her failure to appear for interviews.
DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the daughter of former President Edgar Lungu should stop playing to the gallery and instead report to the commission if she was sincere.
Credit: Times of Zambia
I told her. She has representation. And this defiance will risk all our lives. Did we commit the said crimes with them? No! Then why does the Lungu family and their cohorts want to think that we should be pawns in their criminal prosecution? Use posturing as a means to think they will push their way into the Presidency? Ndiye democracy iyo?