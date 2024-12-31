‘Tasila Lungu is an attention-seeker’ – DEC

‘Tasila is an attention-seeker’ – DEC





THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has dismissed claims that Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu informed the commission about her medical leave which led to her failure to appear for interviews.





DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the daughter of former President Edgar Lungu should stop playing to the gallery and instead report to the commission if she was sincere.





Credit: Times of Zambia