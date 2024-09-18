Tasila Lungu loses her K8.8 million Sinda farm to the State

Tasila Lungu loses K8.8 million farm to State



By GRACE CHAILE



THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) has ordered the forfeiture of Tasila Lungu’s farm in Sinda district, valued at K8.8 million, after finding it to be tainted with proceeds of crime.



In its judgement, the court stated that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had established, on a balance of probabilities, that the property was acquired through illicit means.



The court ordered that Farm No. F/2278 be forfeited to the state, to be disposed of as deemed fit by the DPP, within the confines of the law.



Tasila , daughter of former President Edgar Lungu, was also condemned to pay costs, to be taxed in the event of disagreement.



