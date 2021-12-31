

TASILA LUNGU MWANSA – NEW YEAR MESSAGE

Dear Chawama Family, Friends and Supporters,

As we mark the end of a remarkable 2021 and enter into 2022, I wish to thank you all for your unwavering support.

I know many of you are excited, some uncertain about what the future holds for us all. I want to encourage you to keep believing in the promise of a better and more prosperous tomorrow. We continue to work tirelessly to serve you better, and 2022 will be no different.

We shall need your support and prayers for which I thank you in advance.

May God bless you all and protect your families.

One Zambia One Nation

Tasila Lungu Mwansa