PF PROPHET ISAAC AMATA REJECTS KAMBWILI, EMMANUEL MWAMBA, GIVEN LUBINDA AND OTHERS.

“PF won’t win in 2026 not until 2041”

PF Nigerian based prophet Isaac Amata has ordered his subordinates in PF to chose Tasila Lungu as the President of PF from 2023 to 2041 if PF has to bounce back after 20 years.

Speaking in Lagos Nigeria today, PF clergyman Isaac Amata said all those 6 PF Presidential hopefuls should just retire as they are hated by majority Zambians. Am talking to you Hon Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, Given Lubinda, Stephen Kampyongo and others. You are all useless. Allow Hon Tasila to take over from her father. In the absence of Tasila, let Brian Mundubile take the leadership. I don’t see PF under any party president winning in 2026.

The current president HH will continue rulling until 2026 when his term ends, so let Tasila or Mundubile so that PF bounce back in 2041. President Hakainde Hichilema will rule for straight 10 years and UPND will be in power for 20 years.”