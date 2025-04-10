Tasila Lungu refutes political statements attributed to her father, calls for respect during his recovery

Tasila Mwansa refutes political statements attributed to her father, calls for respect during his recovery!





Former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila Mwansa says she is dismayed with political statements and reports attributed to her father who is currently undergoing medical observation in South Africa.

Mrs. Mwansa who is also Chawama Member of Parliament says the former president has not spoken to anyone.





In a brief exclusive interview with the Real Times Ms. Mwansa said the former Head of State will speak when the right time comes as matters of health are personal.





“My father has not spoken to anyone in the recent past, all those saying he said whatever they say he said are said are not true because he has not just spoken to anyone and I would know if at all he did,” she said.





Ms. Mwansa said the former president will only speak through his lieutenants or on his own as and when he feels it.





Yesterday, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana appealed to the general public and politicians to allow the former Head of State to recover without dragging his name into politics.



Mr. Kawana said it was unfair that most statements that were attributed to Mr. Lungu were not even from him as he was still recovering.



-Real Times