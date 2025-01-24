TASILA LUNGU REGAINS K8 MILLION SINDA FARM





The Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of Tasila Lungu, daughter of former President Edgar Lungu, allowing her to reclaim her K8 million farm in Sinda District, Eastern Province.



This decision follows a stay of judgment on the property’s forfeiture to the state. The Economic and Financial Crimes Court had previously ordered the farm’s forfeiture on September 17, 2024, citing unexplained wealth. Investigations revealed a disparity between Ms. Lungu’s income and the property’s value.





Her lawyer, Charles Chingano, stated that Judge Kelvin Muzenga, presiding over the Court of Appeal, ruled for the property’s return but imposed a condition preventing its sale until the case’s final determination.



Diamond TV