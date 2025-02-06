TASILA LUNGU  TO APPEAR BEFORE  THE DEC ON TUESDAY,11TH FEBRUARY 2025

TASILA TO APPEAR BEFORE THE DEC ON TUESDAY,11TH FEBRUARY 2025



Lusaka-6th February 2025,



Chawama Member of Parliament, Hon. Tasila Lungu has confirmed that she will appear before the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for questioning as summoned.





In a notice letter to appear dared 5th February, 2025, lawyers for Hon. Lungu, D. Findlay & Associates, wrote to the DEC confirming her availability.



The DEC had summoned Hon. Lungu to appear on 10th February 2025.





Hon. Lungu, who is on maternity leave, has been in the United States but is expected to arrive in Zambia soon.





She stated that she sought official leave from Parliament to be on maternity and subsequently attend to the baby after birth.





But on 24th December 2024, the DEC declared Tasila Lungu as the “most wanted person” and claimed she had been eluding it.