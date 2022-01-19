SEER 1 WRITES;

Let me take you through the spiritual journey of 10 years ahead so that you understand and stop making noise of the 2026 election unnecessarily.

Just like the year 2021, in the year 2026, President HH will win the presidential election landslide but will lose alot of members in parliament to the people standing on independent platforms.

Any moment from now, PF party will divide into pieces with many of them heading to UPND and others forming their own political parties an this will leave the party with few people and half dead like MMD.

Tasila Lungu if not in jail will take over the remaining people in PF contest and win and become the first female president in Zambia because the youths after the 10 year rule of President HH will become so hungry for power and will get it through Tasila.

This is how it is in the Spirit, let those making noise about 2026 stop it, the chosen one President HH will win again.

You can argue but don’t forget to write this prophecy down.