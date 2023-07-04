TASILA LUNGU TO EVOKE SYMPATHY DURING MEDIA ADDRESS THIS MORNING

Tasila Lungu, the daughter of former President Edgar Lungu, is scheduled to address the media this morning, with the aim of highlighting what she perceives as the persecution of her family by the current UPND administration.

The intention behind the PF and Lungu’s plan is to gauge the public’s response to the address and determine if Lungu can successfully stage a political comeback by eliciting sympathy.

According to some insiders within the PF, the Lungus are attempting to draw a parallel between the second President, Frederick Chiluba and his family, who were alleged to have been persecuted by his successor, the late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa.

Sources say Edgar Lungu is getting advice from Emmanuel Mwamba who was once a stooge for late President Frederick Chiluba.

Thus far, the PF has been postponing their party convention, hoping that public sentiment will shift in favor of Edgar Lungu’s return to the political scene.