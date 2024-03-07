TAX EVASION IN RETAIL, MINING SECTOR RIFE – FIC

Financial Intelligence Centre-FIC- has observed an increase in tax evasion in retail businesses and the mining sector.

FIC Director General CLEMENT KAPALU says the scale is beyond what the Zambia Revenue Authority can contain.

Mr. KAPALU told ZNBC News that the method being used needs policy makers to put in place measures that will prevent the scourge from escalating.

He says there are some retail businesses that come in the country for a short time and close without paying tax.

And earlier during the launch of the National Risk Assessment, Government said it wants to ensure there is a robust anti-money laundering, financial and terrorism strategy in place.

Ministry of Finance and Planning Permanent Secretary Budget and Economic Affairs LOIS MULUBE said this is critical for finances of the country to be secure.

