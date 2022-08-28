TAXI DRIVER LINKED TO ECL’S TV THEFT

By Darius Choonya

One of the Patriotic Front cadre Emmanuel Bwalya who is allegedly involved in the theft of two television sets at former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s residence is still on the run.

According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the matter is still under investigation and the police will update the nation once there is fresh information regarding the matter.

However, Diamond News has learnt that the police are holding in custody a Yango taxi driver who was hired to ferry one of the stolen television sets.

The said driver is currently at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Recently, Police arrested one Patriotic Front cadre Angel Chipasa in connection with the said theft.

Mr. Chipasa is still in police custody pending the conclusion of the police investigations.