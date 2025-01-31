TAXI RIDER LOSES MOTORBIKE AFTER CRIMINALS BLIND HIM WITH CHILLIES



A 20-year-old motorbike taxi rider has been robbed of his motorbike in Chipata after two criminals allegedly applied chilli on his face after booking him.





Jimmy Tembo, of Kaunda Square in Chipata, was attacked and robbed of his Gatoma motorbike valued at K20,500 together with a Samsung phone A04E worth K1,000.



Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said the incident happened on Wednesday around 21:30 hours at St Anne’s area opposite DMI St Eugene University in Chipata.





Tembo, who operates near Kapata bus station, was booked by two unknown people whom he can recognise if seen.



“He had remained alone at the taxi rank around 21:30 hours when two men went to book him, that they were going to DMI and agreed to pay him K20,” Mr Mweemba said.





“They then started off to the mentioned place.” However, when he was about to stop, one of the passengers held his neck and the other one rubbed his face with chilli, which entered his eyes. The victim started struggling with one passenger while the other one was starting the motorbike.





“Then… he saw four men jumping on the motorbike. He started shouting for help,” Mr Mweemba said. He said while shouting for help, he saw a man cycling and requested him to take him home.



Zambia Daily Mail