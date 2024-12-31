TAY GRIN PAYS CURTESY ON LUSAKA MAYOR

Malawian hip-hop artist Limbani Kalinani aka Tay Grin, says music highlights the power of art to communicate important messages and bring about social change.



Tay Grin said this when he paid a curtesy call on Lusaka Mayor, Her Worship Ms. Chilando Chitangala this morning.



Meanwhile, the Mayor emphasised on the need for enhanced collaboration between Zambia and Malawi towards promoting art as a tool for development.



Ms. Chitangala said artists can reach a wider audience particularly at the grassroots level and inspire positive action on issues that require urgent attention.