Tayali calls for opposition to mobilise and escort M’membe to police

When Hakainde Hichilema was summoned to Force Headquarters on 23rd December 2020, he went with more than 50 busses and a long convoy of other private vehicles.





That took a lot of organization and it showed political capacity to fight back against PF. Why can’t we do the same.



On Wednesday Dr Fred M’membe has been invited to the Police arising from the Press briefing that took place on Saturday 22nd March to denounce the HH Constitutional amendments.





It, therefore, follows that, this is an intimidation on the opposition for them to stop talking against the HH Constitutional amendments.



My call is that, all those who were part of that Presser plus many others should go with Fred M’membe, because this is not about Fred but the dictatorship of President Hichilema.





SP has capacity to show resistance, please organize yourselves, you have a full day in between. Send a message that you are tired of HH’s dictatorship otherwise there will be no opposition in Zambia, well will all be refugees.





