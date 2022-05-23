TAYALI EXPECTED IN THE LUKULU COURT TODAY

AFTER spending four cold nights in the Police Cells in Lukulu District of Western Province, Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali is this morning expected to appear in Court for the offence of Defamation of the President.

Tayali was last week Thursday picked and bundled in a police van to Lukulu, where UPND cadres reported him for what they say insulting the President.

This happened when Tayali went to the Lusaka Central Police to report two union leaders for giving force information to a public officer in connection with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, Tayali was manhandled and bundled into a police van to a holding cell in Chilenje before being driven in the night to Lukulu to face his accusers.

The UPND cadres in a video that went viral on social media demanded that Tayali be taken to Lukulu for insulting President Hakainde Hichilema.

This is what seems to be a norm now, as another critic of President Hichilema, Raphael Nakachinda was apprehended in Lusaka and driven to Solwezi in the North Western Province were the matter was reported by another UPND cadre.

On Friday, Police denied Tayali bond saying only Government workers who resides in Lukulu District should be presented as surities, a condition which became unattainable to meet.

Credit The New Dawn Newspaper