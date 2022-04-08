By Victoria Yambani

Police have formally charged and arrested Economic and Equity Party Leader, Chilufya Tayali with Mutiny, a charge which carries a life imprisonment sentence when convicted.

The charge is contrary to Section 48 subsection (a) of the penal code.

The other charge of Communication of Certain Information, Contrary to section 4(3) of the state security Act Chapter 111 of the laws of Zambia which carries a sentence of not less than fifteen years.

Mr Mwansa Chambaila, who is defence counsel for Mr Tayali, has confirmed this to Diamond News.

Mr. Tayali has since been released on Police bond.

He was apprehended on Tuesday and was spending nights in Police cells.