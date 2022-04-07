CHILUFYA Tayali has no capacity to instigate a mutiny by the sentiments he issued on his Facebook page and is just being used as a scape goat, Chilubi Member Parliament Mulenga Fube has said.

Mr Fube said that it was unfortunate that Mr Tayali the Economic and Equity Party President (EEP) was charged with offenses as trying to incite mutiny when his comments were even published by other people on their Facebook pages before he did so.

He said that it was evident that the move was just aimed at silencing people with opposing views.

He said the statement by Mr Tayali was not even inciting anything and that the statement by the likes of Barbra Musamba who claimed that Valden Findlay was trying to kill the Republican, was more serious and worth investigating.

Mr Fube challenged the police to publish the statement by Mr Tayali which was likely to incite mutiny because the public wanted to know about the whole debacle.

“Can they show or tell the public what exactly Mr Tayali said for them to treat him like a common criminal and slapping him with tramped up charges of inciting mutiny,” he said.

Mr Fube said the new dawn was trying to create a one party state by intimidating people that were in the opposition.

Meanwhile Leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile bemoaned the arrest and detention of Mr Tayali.

Speaking at Ibex Police Station in Lusaka when he attempted to visit Tayali, Mr Mundubile lamented that freedom of expression which President Hakainde Hichilema promised Zambians was another failed promise.

He however called on the Head of State to govern the country using the rule of law as he promised prior to elections last year.