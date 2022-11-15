TAYALI NEEDS NO SYMPATHY – MIYANDA

By Michael Nyumbu

Human Rights Activist Wesley Miyanda says the arrest of Economic and Equip Party President Chilufya Tayali is self-inflicted due to his Provocative nature.

Miyanda explains that opposition leaders and politicians in particular should always know that freedom comes with a responsibility to respect other people.

He explained that he cannot sympathize with Chilufya Tayali because he has been very careless with his political lifestyle alleging matters he had no prove over.

Miyanda observes that all citizens should be conscious as they enjoy their freedoms and liberties to avoid infringing on each other’s rights.

He explains that the arrest of Tayali does not signify the collapse in the rule of law and abuse of the opposition but it is out of his own carelessness.

And Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba in a press statement said the arrest of Mr. Tayali borders on the video he posted on social media bringing the name of the president in disrepute.

Kajoba has advised members of the public to respect the Office of the President 1and know that it is protected by the law.

He has advised those wanting to offer checks and balances to do so within the confines of the law.