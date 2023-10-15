Tayali Pleads With Hichilema To Pardon Emerine Kabanshi But Says Jail PF Male Thieves Mercilessly

By Chilufya Tayali



SPECIAL REQUEST TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, I ALSO ASK FOR THE INTERCESSION OF MAMA MUTINTA HICHILEMA

Dear Mr. President, I want to promise you that, I am a changed person who wants to help in building and not destroying, through positive engagement and not confrontations or pettiness.

I want you to recognize this fact that, I, for one, will support your cause to change this Country for the better. I will not be a praise singer, but I will be honest to speak on issues with objectivity.

Tonight I have a special request on behalf of a citizen of this Country, a mother, a leader that has found herself in prison.

I believe she did not steal but found herself on the other side of the law as she executed her duties. She wanted to make sure the vulnerable received their dues accordingly, but she used a wrong way of going about it.

I don’t know this woman on a personal level, and I have no any other interest than to plead for her that you consider her on the people you will be pardoning as we commemorate our independence day.

As you aware we have criminals that we know should be in jail right now, but they are out here enjoying their lives, why should we let a woman that never stole suffer in jail.

Please BaPresident, pardon our sister Emerine Kabanshi, she doesn’t deserve to be in jail, get those thieves and lock them up, in her place.

I ask our good First Lady to intercede, like Mother Mary does for us, for this mother who is in jail, so that she can be pardoned.

I will also talk about it tomorrow at 20:00hrs.

May God bless you our President and First Lady.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!