TAYALI SEEKS POLL AGENTS FOR KABATA Y-ELECTIONS

He wrote….

REGISTER TO BE PART OF THE POLLING AGENTS FOR CHILUFYA TAYALI IF YOU ARE FROM KABWATA CONSTITUENCY

This is strictly for the youths in Kabwata Constituency. Check your voter’s card and see if you are voting from any of the Polling station outlined below.

If you are, and want to be part of the winning team, send a Text message to the Campaign Manager, Andy Luchinde on 0971820367

Indicate your name, Voter’s card Number and the Polling station. Closing date is 27th January.

We will have training on Sunday, voting is on 3rd February 2022.

KAMWALA WARD

St. Lawrence Catholic Church-01

Lotus Primary School-01

Kamwala Primary School-01

Kamwala Homecraft Centre-01

Kamwala Secondary School-01

Good News Mission Church-01

New Kamwala South Primary School-01

Lusaka Kamwala Remand Correctional

KABWATA WARD

Kabwata Community Hall-01

St. Partrick’s Primary School-01

Kabwata Suburb Office-01

Kabwata Primary School-01

Zaoga Church-01

LIBALA WARD

Hellen Kaunda Nursery School-01

Mkandawire Primary School-01

Libala Stage 3 Primary School-01

Libala Secondary School-01

Lusakasa Primary School-01

Twinkle Star Private School-01

Morning Pride Private School-01

CHILENGE WARD

Arthur Wina Primary School-01

Timothy Mwanakatwe Primary School-01

LCC Chilenje Library-01

Muyooma Primary School-01

Hillview Primary School-01

Chilenje South Secondary School-01

Chilenje ‘B’ Primary School-01

Valetta Community School-01

Chilenje Community Hall-01

Chilenje Homecraft Centre-01

KAMULANGA WARD

Kamulanga Primary School-01

Holy Spirit Church-01

Kamulanga Secondary School-01

School of Built Environment-01

Lilayi Primary School-01

BA-KABWATA NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!