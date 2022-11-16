TAYALI SPENDS FOURTH NIGHT IN POLICE CELLS
Economic and Equity Party Leader, Chilufya Tayali, has spend a fourth night in police cells, after his detention on Sunday.
He is being held, following allegations of bringing the name of the President into disrepute, in a video he posted on social media.
Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, says Mr. Tayali, who has been transferred from Musamba Police Post in Chilanga to Ridgeway Police Post, will be charged soon.
Arrested on Sunday and spent four nights already. Reporting with LIES.
Let him stay longer to learn a lesson to respect authorities for they have been appointed by God.
The Observer I have observed favours the PF and distorts the truth. If Tayali was picked up Sunday night how does that make 4 days? Let us have proffesional journalists to report please. Tayali loves the police cells so why people are concerned about him baffles me. Tayali is capital T when it comes to hired mouths for a living. In fact this Tayali needs to be investigated. How does he live in a big house drive a big car. Where does his money hail from? Who and what is he?
Imwe arresting a person doesnt mean he has been found guilty…eish Africans. Only the courts need to do that. People are saying since you have arrested him, charge him and take him to court. We don’t want what Pf used to do to continue. Pf abused their time in office and people are wondering what is still going on…