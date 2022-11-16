TAYALI SPENDS FOURTH NIGHT IN POLICE CELLS

Economic and Equity Party Leader, Chilufya Tayali, has spend a fourth night in police cells, after his detention on Sunday.

He is being held, following allegations of bringing the name of the President into disrepute, in a video he posted on social media.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, says Mr. Tayali, who has been transferred from Musamba Police Post in Chilanga to Ridgeway Police Post, will be charged soon.