TAYALI TELLS SUPPORTERS TO FOCUS ON ISSUE BASED CAMPAIGNS

28th December 2021

By IP

Economic and Equity Party leader, Chilufya Tayali has called in his supporters including all those wishing to vote for him in the Kabwata parliamentary by elections to focus on the issues affecting the residents.



Mr. Tayali cautions against character assassination, mudslinging or any manner of confrontations among the opponents.

Mr. Tayali, who is also contesting the Kabwata parliamentary by elections, says there are a lot of challenges electorate are facing in the area hence it should the duty of everyone in his party to highlight and offer possible solutions if voted into office.



Speaking when he addressed party members shortly after filing in his nominations, Mr. Tayali says Kabwata is looking forward for the commencement of the campaigns so that he can properly engage with the electorate with a new dimension of politics based of issues and not personalities.



He has thanked his members for rallying behind him.

Mr. Tayali is far among the twelve parliamentary candidates vying for the Kabwata seat.

End: Muvi tv