Tayali urges Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs to engage DRC to stop attacks on Zambians



… Let them say whether they want us to stop servicing their country





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Transport and Logistics minister Frank Tayali says the Ministry of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs must quickly get in touch with their counterparts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to stop attacks on Zambian truck drivers who transport goods to that country.





And Tayali is wondering whether DRC wants Zambian truckers to stop servicing it, as they have continued attacking drivers.



Zambian truck drivers have continued to cry foul over the harassment and attacks from the Congolese nationals, as well as the police and soldiers at times.





A video has emerged of a truck driver calling on the government’s intervention after being attacked in the DRC.



The truck drivers have since appealed to the Zambian government to quickly engage the DRC government to address the problem before lives are lost.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday on the same, Tayali said the government had limited its operations within the confines of Zambia’s borders, and expected



