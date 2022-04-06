Mr. TAYALI utterances has potential to incite men and women in uniform – NGO



A Non Governmental organisation has advised Economic and Equity Party President CHILUFYA TAYALI against alarming the nation.

National Ambassador for Movement for promoting National Values and Principles JOSECK KUNDA said utterances by Mr. TAYALI has potential to incite men and women in uniform.

Mr. KUNDA has told ZNBC news in a walk in interview that he is disappointed that there are people from other political parties with knowledge on legal matters supporting Mr. TAYALI on the matter.



He said he is also disappointed that those that have served as Ambassadors and know the law are in the forefront going to the police station where Mr. TAYALI is detained to offer solidarity.

Mr. KUNDA stated that the Police must be allowed to do their work

ZNBC.