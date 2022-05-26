TAYALI WRITES TO HRC ,IG OVER ABUSE OF HUMAN RIGHTS.

….my arrest in Lukulu has made me famous, thanks for solidarity, Tayali tells Lukulu residents.

By Alfonso Kasongo

Outspoken Chilufya Tayali has vowed to fight the injustices in the country and asked President Hakainde Hichilema to state defamatory words in his Lukulu defamation charge.

Mr. Tayali, leader of opposition political party, Economic and Equity Party ( EEP) says he will soon report government to the Human Rights commission for abuse of human rights.

And Mr. Tayali promises to take to task police officers who he alleged brutalised him and his workers.

The outspoken EEP leader discloses that will also write to the P.I.G (Police Investigator General) to complain over the brutally he suffered together with his Secretary and 2 others at the hands of Kamfisa and Lilayi trained cops.

However, Tayali maintains his allegations that Republican President Hichilema is a dictator saying the Head of State orchestrated his arrest which he claims has made him famous in Lukulu.

Cr : CBC