TAYALI’S FAMILY SAYS ITS NOT TRUE THAT HE WAS BEATEN IN POLICE CELLS, ACCUSES MMEMBE OF TELLING LIES

By Chanda Tuma Tayali

I visited my brother Chilufya Tayali yesterday in prison just to understand how badly he was badly beaten by police. But I was shocked because the man is okay despite being tired. He told me no police officer assaulted him and that the stories circulating are false, Tayali’s first cousin Chanda T Tayali has said. Speaking this morning, Mr Chanda Tayali said the rumors being circulated by PF that his cousin has been beaten are false and was being championed by people who hate Chilufya Tayali. “. We are shocked as a family even his wife is shocked because of those rumors. My brother is just okay only that he is very tired sleeping on the floor”, he said.

Earlier, Chief Propagandist Fred Mmembe claimed that Tayali was beaten. It’s not known what really Mmembe wants from HH. Does he wants HH to treat him the way Lungu treated him when he even closed his Post Newspaper??