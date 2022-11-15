TAYALI’S FAMILY SAYS ITS NOT TRUE THAT HE WAS BEATEN IN POLICE CELLS, ACCUSES MMEMBE OF TELLING LIES
By Chanda Tuma Tayali
I visited my brother Chilufya Tayali yesterday in prison just to understand how badly he was badly beaten by police. But I was shocked because the man is okay despite being tired. He told me no police officer assaulted him and that the stories circulating are false, Tayali’s first cousin Chanda T Tayali has said. Speaking this morning, Mr Chanda Tayali said the rumors being circulated by PF that his cousin has been beaten are false and was being championed by people who hate Chilufya Tayali. “. We are shocked as a family even his wife is shocked because of those rumors. My brother is just okay only that he is very tired sleeping on the floor”, he said.
Earlier, Chief Propagandist Fred Mmembe claimed that Tayali was beaten. It’s not known what really Mmembe wants from HH. Does he wants HH to treat him the way Lungu treated him when he even closed his Post Newspaper??
Hope Fred will read this and see how sober citizens are perceiving him.
Either this Chanda Tuma Tayali story is fake or Dr. M’membe is telling lies. The two are mutually exclusive.
Whatever the case, I am inclined to agree with Dr. M’membe when he says it is absurd to charge the journalists with the offense of obstructing the police. They were just doing their job by covering Tayali’s arrest.
He is also right when he says the courts are the correct authorities to determine if Tayali has broken the law. Let us not use emotions to convict those we do not agree with.
ok mune chanda tuma tayali! where is your chilufya tayali? where was he picked and at what time? why where the journalist that covered or reported the story got picked and only released it after the people spoke and demanded their release? Thank you for sharing your view and also thank you for trying to paint people who care as irresponsible. I am not surprised because you are the same blood as chilufya tayali and you seem not to be people worthy the sympathy. Ba mmembe, at times, please try and understand people you want to help. some of us may be demonic and we will embarrass you big time.