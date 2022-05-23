Simon Mwewa Lane Television

TAYALI’S MOUTH TOOK HIM TO LUKULU

Lukulu is a large and busy market town in the Western Province of Zambia, on the Zambezi River. It’s 598.9 km from Lusaka and it takes 9hrs and 15 minutes to get there by road. It has a population of about 68,375 people.

Tayali was seen on Social Media calling HH all kinds of names. Calling for his impeachment, insulting his style of dressing and calling him a Cattle herder. Those aren’t checks and balances…those are blatant insults that were designed to get a reaction.

Well, the people of Lukulu reacted and Tayali has travelled a long distance to face the complainants.

Tayali placed his family in harms way by defaming the President. His children still have him because he’s alive…Nsama’s kids on the other hand don’t have a living father.

Everything that is happening to Tayali is the basic law of reaping and sowing.

I am told that when Tayali finally arrived in LUKULU, as he stepped out of the vehicle…he looked up in the sky and he saw a PUNGWA [Falcon] hovering silently in the distance.

SMLtv