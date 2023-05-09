TAYALI’S POLITICS OF DRAGGING THE MILITARY IS DAMAGING THE PF, HIS SPONSORS MUST STOP HIM, SAYS KAMBWILI

PF Presidential candidates sponsoring Chilufya Tayali should immediately stop his kind of politics especially where he’s dragging the military, complained Chishimba Kambwili.

Tayali, who is heavily sponsored by Brian Mundubile with blessings from former President Edgar Lungu, has recently issued reckless statements against the Zambian Army accusing them of wanting to assassinate him.

He released fake CCTV video footage claiming it was the Zambian military commandos at his residence who had gone to assassinate him but he scared them by firing live bullets in the air using a pistol.

But Chishimba Kambwili called on Mundubile to immediately intervene and stop Tayali’s kind of politics because it was endangering the PF leadership in the military circles.

“Ama politics yamwaiche Tayali mabi sana. Ba Mundubile should stop him. You can’t bring in the military muli fyabupuba like that. He is being irresponsible and endangering all of us. Which trained military personnel can runaway from Tayali’s pistol? Let’s not be desperate to get into power using reckless means,” complained Kambwili.- Zambia Eagle