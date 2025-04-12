Taylor Swift is reportedly taking legal action in response to Kanye West’s s33xu@l claims about her

Taylor Swift is reportedly taking legal action in response to Kanye West’s s£xual claims about her on social media.

A cease and desist letter has been sent, and reports are that both Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are furious.

This comes after Kanye West posted unsettling statements about Taylor Swift on social media.

He made a very derogatory statement about Taylor Swift that also involved Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

However, the parties involved have not yet released an official statement.

In the meantime, people close to Styles and Bieber have come forward and denied the allegations outright.

Harry Styles’ close associates pointed out that he hadn’t spoken to Taylor Swift in years and referred to the accusation as “disrespectful” and without merit.

According to Bieber’s side, the claim was “100 percent untrue,” as quoted in a report by Mandatory.

Swift has decided to sue West after the outburst, according to a Daily Mail source close to Swift.

“This isn’t just West gossiping,” the source stated. “This is West harassing a woman sexually, slandering her, and attempting to ruin her career.” The official letter requests that he cease his defamatory remarks right away, as quoted in a report by Mandatory.

Travis Kelce, the NFL star and Swift’s boyfriend, is reportedly incensed about the situation. Kelce wants to confront West, according to a Daily Mail source, and is annoyed that addressing the false allegations in public could draw more attention to them.