Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement Fuels Voter Registration Traffic Surge



Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president has caused a spike in traffic to the country’s official voter registration site.



As of 11 a.m Wednesday, 306,422 visits to vote.gov were referred from the pop icon’s endorsement post on Instagram just after last night’s debate, NPR’s Elena Moore reported.



Swift, who prior to 2018 stayed away from politics, praised Harris as “a steady-handed, gifted leader.”