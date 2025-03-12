TAZAMA 2 Billion Per Year Theft



By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe



“Before Zambia adopted the open access regime, Agro Fuels had a monopoly on the TAZAMA Pipeline, quoting fuel at around $113 per metric ton. To win the latest contract, Agro Fuels drastically reduced their bid to $54.12 per metric ton in open bid.”





Zambia imports approximately 1.2 million metric tons of fuel per year. Let’s calculate the losses incurred due to single sourcing and government corruption:



1.2 million metric tons/year x $54.12/metric ton = $64,800,000/year





1.2 million metric tons/year x $113/metric ton = $135,600,000/year



Difference = $70,800,000/year



In Zambian kwacha, this translates to approximately ZMK 1,982,400,000.00 per year. This staggering loss is a clear indication of corruption and mismanagement.





It’s alarming that it took the UPND four years to address this issue, which I had previously labeled as Economic sabotage. The question remains: who will be held accountable for this massive loss and its devastating impact on inflation and the economy?