TAZAMA 2 Billion Per Year Theft
By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe
“Before Zambia adopted the open access regime, Agro Fuels had a monopoly on the TAZAMA Pipeline, quoting fuel at around $113 per metric ton. To win the latest contract, Agro Fuels drastically reduced their bid to $54.12 per metric ton in open bid.”
Zambia imports approximately 1.2 million metric tons of fuel per year. Let’s calculate the losses incurred due to single sourcing and government corruption:
1.2 million metric tons/year x $54.12/metric ton = $64,800,000/year
1.2 million metric tons/year x $113/metric ton = $135,600,000/year
Difference = $70,800,000/year
In Zambian kwacha, this translates to approximately ZMK 1,982,400,000.00 per year. This staggering loss is a clear indication of corruption and mismanagement.
It’s alarming that it took the UPND four years to address this issue, which I had previously labeled as Economic sabotage. The question remains: who will be held accountable for this massive loss and its devastating impact on inflation and the economy?
Ba former Daily Mail Journalist. That is presumptious. The Diggers report suggests an inquiry be done to prove that presumption.
Until suggest a time, its just a presumption that the such an allegation may have taken place.
You are shooting before you have even blown the whistle to start the game. Curse before the event has taken place. Kissed before the Priested has said “I now declare you man and wife”.