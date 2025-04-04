TAZAMA PIPELINE CAN INCREASE LOCAL TRANSPORTERS CAPACITY – ENERGY EXPERT



ENERGY expert Johnstone Chikwanda has disclosed that the TAZAMA pipeline has the potential to increase the capacity of local transporters who had been disadvantaged by cross border road transportation of petroleum products.



Dr Chikwanda explained that he expects the reduction in fuel pump prices to be proportional to the percentage of the total cost of landing the product in the country.





He further says there is a need to foster a competitive and transparent petroleum sector for the benefit of Zambian,citing that this has the potential to lead to significant reduction as it has been seen for diesel on the pipeline.





Dr Chikwanda adds that the open access policy framework applies to the importation of diesel through the TAZAMA pipeline in the country.



M&D