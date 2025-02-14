TBT: Photo of Mphezeni 1 does exist



By Gumbi Kaziguda Jele



This is the only existing photo of Ngoni King, Inyandezulu Mphezeni 1. The photo was taken in, July, 1899, a year before his death in 1900.



Inkosi Yamakhosi Mphezeni 1 was a son of the Ngonis inspirational figurehead, King Zwangendaba.



He was born in 1827 in the village of Lowengweni (now corrupted to Luangeni).



His mother was Queen Soseya Nxumalo, a relation of King Zwide.



Prince Mphezeni KaZwangendaba became the amaNgoni King in 1847 when he was aged 19.



A cross section of Ngonis did not approve of his ascension to the throne thus the group broke up.



The young King Mphezeni led his group the South West direction and camped in the Bemba Kingdom for five years before moving.



The group again entered Nsengaland in 1860 and finally entered Chewa territory in 1870 where they permanently settled.



Their leader, Nyandezulu Mphezeni reigned for more than five decades and died in September 1900. His mother died the same year in October.



Kalemba February 13, 2025