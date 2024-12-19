TEA ESTATE RESIDENTS RALLY BEHIND UPND CANDIDATE FOLLOWING AKATUNTULU MESSAGE



Residents of Tea Estate have expressed strong support for the UPND following a compelling message delivered by Akatuntulu. During a recent gathering, Akatuntulu urged the community to rally behind the UPND candidate, Eng. Nason Musonda, in the upcoming elections.



In his speech, Akatuntulu assured the residents that their ongoing challenges could be addressed through the leadership and policies of the UPND. He emphasized that the party is committed to improving the lives of ordinary citizens by tackling pressing issues affecting the community.





The message resonated deeply with the residents, who expressed hope that Eng. Musonda’s leadership would bring much-needed change and development to the area.





As the campaign season intensifies, Tea Estate stands as a significant base of support for the UPND, reflecting growing anticipation for transformative leadership under their candidate.



Implementor’s Team