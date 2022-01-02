TEACHER BEATS POLICE OFFICER ON HOME SOIL

A teacher in Mafinga district has been arrested for allegedly beating a police officer right at the inquiries on New Year’s day.

According to a police report, Constable Shepherd Nkole apprehended the accused, Clement Sinang’ombe, on his way home from drinking.

Mr Sinang’ombe was taken to the police station around 03:00hrs yesterday “for the offense of idle and disorderly”, but resisted arrest.

The only police on duty, Const. Kunda, could not control the unruly teacher, so he sought help from officers that where off duty while Sinang’ombe continued to beat the constable.

By the time other officers returned, “Const Nkole Sustained five deep cuts and bruises on his back. An unknown sharp object was used to inflict the injuries.”

“He is currently admitted at Mafinga district hospital receiving treatment and his condition is reported to be stable. Arrest made and the suspect will be charged accordingly and will later appear in court soon,” the report added.

Credit: Chete FM news