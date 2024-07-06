Teacher ends his life, leaves a note on how money should be shared.

A 46 year old teacher at Maguya Day Secondary School in Chipata District has allegedly committed suicide by taking unknown poisonous substances.

Panford Mweetwa who was recently transfered from Nsanjika Day Secondary School to Maguya left behind a written note stating that “he had been working very hard but had nothing to show what he had achieved” and further indicated on how his money is to be shared.

The incident occurred on Wednesday this week at Mwami turn off.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Stephen Mayoko who confirmed to the media explained that the deceased told his wife that he was going into Chipata town to look for transport to ferry his family from Mwami border to Maguya day secondary school as he had not shifted his family.

Then later at around 10 hours, Mr. Mweetwa was rushed to Katandala clinic for treatment but later referred to chipata central hospital where he was admitted.

According to Breeze FM, whilst being treated, the deceased who was able to talk revealed that he had taken unknown poisonous liquid to end his life.

He died the same day.

Police say No foul play is suspected. The body is still in the mortuary awaiting burial.