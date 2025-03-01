TEACHER LEFT IN TEARS AFTER BEING GIFTED NEW CAR BY FORMER PUPILS



A Mr. Kalembo Fredrick from Kitwe today failed to lift his shoe and make a step after his former pupils from Parklands showered him with so much love.





According to information available, Mr. Kalembo, who is now clocking 33 years in service, is known to be one of those teachers you cannot hate. He is loved by almost everyone except for a few teachers who get offended when he is praised in their presence.





Today, a team of former pupils, 2005 intake, surprised Mr. Kalembo with a new car and money amounting to K30,000. The scene left everyone in tears especially those who have known him for a long time.



Mr. Kalembo sold his car five years ago to school his only daughter and later got a huge loan to to make sure the life of his daughter was secured. His wife died in 2015 and since then everyone considers him special because of his dressing and allegedly talking to himself.





The former pupils led by their head boy, who is now an important man at Kansenshi Mine, today visited their former school to encourage the grade 12s and gift their former teacher a new car as well as helping him to start a business.



When they presented the car keys and money to Mr. Kalembo, he froze into a pregnant pause like he was covered in ice, he could not move his limb, tears started rolling and his eyes became waxed.





The people near him including the former pupils could not hold it they were already shedding tears…Mr. Kalembo, this a small token to say thank you. You shaped and made us who we are today said the former head boy and embraced him.





Meanwhile, Kitwe residents have said they have never witnessed a miracle and wonder if they will ever witness a sweet thing like this.



Teachers should be appreciated their sacrifice is too much!