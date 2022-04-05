TEACHER RECRUITMENT CONDITIONS CLARIFIED

By GEORGE CHOMBA

All teachers applying for jobs in the Ministry Of Education do not need to verify their academic certificates which include the Grade 12 but attach photocopies which will be scrutinized by the Examinations Council of Zambia.

The applicants have also been advised against using statements of results copies when applying for the teacher jobs as such documents become invalid when actual certificates are released.

Officials from the Examinations Council of Zambia, Ministry of Education and the Teaching Council of Zambia emphasized this at a press briefing in Lusaka today.

Some applicants for teacher jobs in the Ministry of Education have been frequenting the Examinations Council of Zambia to verify their academic qualification results instead of using photocopies of their certificates.

However, all applicants are to pay K10 for ECZ Verification specifically for this 2022 Teacher Recruitment. which will be done by the District Human Resource Management Committees after receiving applications.

Applicants are expected to provide evidence of payment through Mobile Money direct to ECZ Account.

Government is planning to employ 30,000 teachers effective June, 2022.