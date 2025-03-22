TEACHER RECRUITMENT SCANDAL: CHIPANGALI CHAIRMAN DEMANDS ANSWERS



The FOX Newspaper



Chipangali Town Council Chairman, Maxson Nkhoma Kamungu, has raised alarm over the recent teacher recruitment, accusing the process of being riddled with favoritism and corruption. In a strongly worded petition to the Chipangali District Commissioner (DC), Kamungu questioned why qualified local teachers were left out while others seemingly with connections secured jobs.



“Don’t we have trained teachers in Chipangali?” Kamungu asked. “Or is the recruitment database just a tool for corruption to sneak in outsiders?”



Kamungu called on the DC to defend the district’s interests, warning that silence and inaction would fuel public frustration.





“This is the time to fight for the people. Is Chipangali not part of Zambia?” Kamungu challenged.



Efforts to get a response from the DC proved futile by press time.





The petition has ignited anger across Chipangali, with many residents echoing Kamungu’s frustration over the lack of transparency. Similar complaints are surfacing in other districts, putting pressure on local leaders to respond.