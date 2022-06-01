TEACHER UNIONS CALL FOR PROPER RECOVERY PLAN FOR TEACHERS OWING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AS SALARY DEDUCTIONS EXPECTED THIS MONTHEND

By Sepo Akabondo

Some teacher unions have called for a proper recovery Plan for teachers in the civil service owing financial Institutions in line with the debt swap scheme.

In July 2021, the Patriotic Front then in government Commenced the process of debt swap across the civil Service meant to reduce the burden on the working class, after noting that even those in employment would be affected negatively by Covid-19 as the cost of living increased due to reduced forex liquidity and disruptions in global trade.

However in September 2021, the UPND government suspended the debt swap scheme and called for Consultations on the matter which led to its Cancellation due to financial implications.

But reports have emerged that financial institution will start the deduction of funds from teachers and other civil servants’ salaries at the month end of June following government and stakeholders’ decision not to go ahead with the debt swap.

Reacting to this development, Zambia National Union of Teachers Acting General Secretary Catherine Chinunda feels this will be unfair especially that the debt swap Scheme was not properly handled and had no recovery plan in place for those with loans.

Ms. Chinunda tells Phoenix News that the deductions from the salaries will affect teachers in debt.

And Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia –BETUZ-Spokesperson Kabika Kakunta says teachers have not been officially communicated to on the salary deductions to commence this month and hopes a better way will be found on how financial institutions will recover the loans.

PHOENIX NEWS