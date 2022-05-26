TEACHER UNIONS REACT TO AGE RESTRICTIONS IN RECRUITMENT EXERCISE: IT’S WHAT THE LAW SAYS!

Teacher Unions say there is NO need for public debate on the exclusion of applicants, who are above 45-years-old, in the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise.

Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia General Secretary, WAMUYUWA SITIBEKISO says the law is very clear that a person, who is above 45, cannot be employed on a permanent and pensionable basis in the civil service.

Mr SITIBEKISO further said the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Service Commission are working within the law, by NOT considering applicants, who are above the age of 45.

And National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia Executive President, VICTOR MUYUMBA said people should even be grateful that the retirement age was revised from 55 to 60 years.

Mr MUYUMBA explained that employing those, who are above 45 years, in the ongoing teacher recruitment, will disadvantage them, as they will NOT be able to qualify to get a full pension.

Meanwhile, Zambia National Union of Teachers Acting General Secretary, CATHERINE CHINUNDA said the labour laws clearly stipulate on the age requirement for one to be employed on permanent and pensionable basis.

And, Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia General Secretary, HENRY SINKALA said the issue of age of applicants for teacher recruitment should NOT even arise now as the advertisement was very clear on age limit.

Mr SINKALA further said the process of teacher recruitment is almost complete, adding that those suggestions should have been brought forward before the Government advertised for the thirty thousand jobs.

(Source: ZNBC)