TEACHER WALKS AWAY WITH SCHOOL TV AFTER HEAD’S REFUSAL TO CASH FIVE DAYS ALLOWANCE





A teacher in Lusaka has reportedly walked away with the staffroom Tv after the school administration’s failure to give him his allowances for the one week meeting he attended in Chilanga.





According to available information, the teacher in question was asked to use his own money and was promised to be paid back with a top up. However, after attending the meeting, the head teacher changed his mind and continued with his favourite song “The school has no money”.





The teacher was patient enough for many days but his madness was triggered when his friends started making fun of him saying the python has been reduced to a worm. He was taunted because everyone knows he cannot be dared and never jokes about his money.





It seemed after the taunts, he went straight to the office of the head teacher and started demanding for his money.





Minutes later, he was seen walking out of the head teacher’s office with a sagged face. He dashed to the staffroom, cautiously unmounted the Hisense Tv that was resting on the wall then made his way out of school.





When people started talking about it he shouted “this is collateral” and left the school premises.



Tompo