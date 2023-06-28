TEACHERS ACCUSED OF SHOWING PUPILS EXAM ANSWERS APPEAR IN COURT

Trial has continued in the matter where two Mazabuka based Teachers are in court for engaging in examination malpractices.

This is in a case were Juunza Chibinga aged 38, of Kawama Primary and Secondary School, together with Ben Mwauluka, 27, a Head-teacher at Anchor Private School, are jointly charged with three counts of disclosing suspected examination answers.

When the matter came up for trial, Kawama Primary and Secondary School Head-teacher, Stabile Hanchaba, took stand and testified against the defendants.

A Byta FM Zambia Court beat Reporter writes that Hanchaba attested that Chibinga sent examination answers to pupils via WhatsApp, adding that five phones were confiscated from the pupils at Kawama Secondary School during examinations.

She added that Chibinga exculpated herself on the matter through a letter written to the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS).

When questioned in cross examination by the defense team on the number that reflected, Hachaba explained that she did not take note of the digits, however saying the Profile Picture depicted Chibinga.

Meanwhile, Chibinga told the Court that she was made to sign on various documents and Letters of Exculpation under duress from the Head-teacher.

Particulars of the offense are that Juunza Chibinga and Ben Mwauluka on 8th November, 2022, whilst acting together without lawful authority did disclose examination answers to candidates sitting for Grade 12 examinations.

Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa has adjourned the matter to 7th July, 2023 for continued trial.

-Byta FM