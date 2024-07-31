TEACHERS ARRESTED IN CHINSALI FOR OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENCE



The Zambia Police Service have arrested three teachers from Kenneth Kaunda Secondary School in Chinsali District in Muchinga Province for obtaining money by false pretence from learners at a learning institution.



Muchinga Province Deputy Commanding Officer, Fred Hamaamba confirmed the development to ZANIS in a press statement and named the three as acting Head Teacher, Gideon Zimba aged 49, Mathematics teacher Robert Matipa 44, and Laboratory Technician Alex Nyau, aged 52.



Mr Hamaamba said his office received information from reliable sources that the named teachers were collecting money from learners at the learning institution meant to print the identity cards which should not be the case as the government introduced free education.



“We were informed that the named teachers were collecting K30 from each pupil and the pupils were told that the money was for printing their identity cards for them to use during the examinations,” he said.



Zanis