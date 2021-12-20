TEACHERS ABANDON CHADIZA PRIMARY SCHOOL IN EASTERN PROVINCE BECAUSE OF MYSTERIOUS SNAKES

Parents in Chief Mafutas area in Chipangali District have called on authorities to intervene in a matter where teachers at Chadeza Primary School have abandoned the institution.

Headman Nkhani, Ken Kabengele, told Breeze FM that teachers, including the head, have left the school.

He says by last week, only one teacher had remained at the institution, but that he too is preparing to leave.

Headman Nkhani expressed disappointment at the development, emphasising that parents in the area are eager to support their children to acquire education.

He says the teachers are running away from the school because for a long time now, they have been mysteriously finding snakes in their homes.

And when contacted, Chipangali DEBS, District Education Board Secretary, Felistus Nkoloma, said she is aware of the problem.

She explained that from the month of September, teachers have been finding and killing snakes in their homes every day.

She says teachers are in constant fear for their safety and that of their families Breeze FM reported.