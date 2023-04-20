Press Statement

TEACHERS IN ZAMBIA HAIL THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT OVER NAPSA REFORMS

April 19th, 2023

KAFUE – Teachers across Zambia are excited that the Republican President has finally had the famously-talked-about National Pension Scheme (Amendment) Bill of 2023 enacted into law.

In its former state, NAPSA was created against its own members and existed to increase poverty among teachers. Generally speaking, all teachers from private and Government schools were bitterly against the way their national pension authority was operating.

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is elated that Parliament has amended Section 19 of the former NAPSA Act in order for our teachers to begin getting part of their savings (pre-retirement benefit) after serving for a minimum of 5 years . This reformation of the national pension scheme has overwhelmingly been welcomed by teachers in Zambia.

The new law will enable educators to venture into investments of choice and distance themselves from expensive and slavery debts in loans.

Although NAQEZ would have loved that NAPSA members are allowed to make partial withdrawals at 50%, we are happy that the first step has been taken. It is also hoped that in the near future, Government will make more reforms to NAPSA in order for retired teachers to receive pension benefits in form of lumpsum instead of the current, paltry monthly allowances after retirement.

It is also further hoped that Government, the Executive and the Legislature, will in the near future consider enacting the same facility for contributors to the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) because of its potential pre-retirement investment benefits.

We now want to advise teachers to go and make these important withdrawals for good reasons, particularly investment. If these withdrawals will ultimately result in great money-making ventures, the Teaching Profession will become much more economically viable, stress-free and motivated for national duty.

Issued by:

Aaron Chansa

Executive Director

(C) THE FALCON