TEACHERS LIVING IN ‘RAMSHACKLES’ AT NGULUWE PRIMARY SCHOOL

By Samuel Khwawe

Teachers at Nguluwe Primary School in Chipangali District Eastern Province are forced to live in dilapidated houses in a nearby community due to inadequate accommodation.

According to details obtained by Diamond News the learning institution’s existing limited housing infrastructure is occupied despite it being in a poor state.

School Head Teacher Jastone Dokowe reveals that the recent deployment of four teachers at the school compelled them to occupy ramshackle structures among them a rented cooperative shed meant for crops.

Mr. Dokowe adds that the problem has forced other staff members to commute daily for work which is causing financial constraints on the government workers.

Because of the challenge the community and management at the school has engaged Chipangali Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha to help construct decent housing for teachers.- Diamond TV