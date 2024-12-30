TEACHER’S SIDE HUSTLE, K210 DAILY PROFITS





Many people spend their days complaining about financial struggles, but here’s an example of someone who’s taking action and changing her situation. This teacher orders just 3 chickens a day at K120 each and fries them for sale on the roadside. While others might focus on challenges, she’s focusing on the solution.





Here’s the Result of Her Effort



Daily Investment: K360 for 3 chickens



Daily Profit: K210 after frying and selling





Monthly Impact





With consistency, this side hustle brings in an impressive K6,300 every month.

She’s not waiting for things to change—she’s making them happen! While others may be stuck in a cycle of complaints, she’s out there building a better future through hard work and creativity.





If you’re tired of talking about your financial struggles, it’s time to take action. Start small, be consistent, and create opportunities where none seem to exist. Financial freedom is built on effort, not excuses!



KUMWESU DEC 30, 2024