Teachers that are above 45 years of age are ineligible for the 30,000 teaching jobs says Education minister Douglas Syakalima!

Government disqualifies “old” teachers

THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has finished scrutinising applications in the Teacher recruitment process at district level, with some being disqualified on account of being “old” while others are foreigners.

TSC Chairperson Daphine Chimuka says the verification process ended on Wednesday last week, adding that names of people who qualified have been submitted to the Provinces.

Government is in the process of employing 30,000 Teachers, with about 100,000 practitioners having applied for the jobs.

The council is expected to start announcing names of successful candidates on June 1, 2022.

In an interview yesterday, Chimuka said applicants aged above 45 and foreign nationals were eliminated.

“Disqualification in the recruitment process is not only about whether someone has the right academic results, no. I have not yet recieved the numbers, but some non-Zambian also applied.

“The advert was also clear about the age, it was between 18 and 45, but applying,” She said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail